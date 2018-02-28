 Official: Kamal Haasan’s party received 2 lakh online registrations in 48 hrs after launch | india news | Hindustan Times
Official: Kamal Haasan’s party received 2 lakh online registrations in 48 hrs after launch

According to Makkal Needhi Maiam, its website attracted traffic from countries such as India, the US, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2018 19:22 IST
Tamil actor Kamal Haasan formally launched Makkal Needhi Maiam on February 21 in Madurai.
Tamil actor Kamal Haasan formally launched Makkal Needhi Maiam on February 21 in Madurai.(PTI File Photo)

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party saw 201,597 member registrations online in 48 hours, said a spokesperson.

Sharing the Google data analytics of the party’s digital presence, the spokesperson said the data pertains to 48 hours after the party’s website was launched.

Kamal Haasan formally launched MNM on February 21 at Madurai. The website was launched on the same day at 7.27pm, according to the spokesperson.

However, it is not known how many of the member registrations are by people who are voters registered in Tamil Nadu.

According to MNM, the party’s website attracted traffic from countries like India, the US, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

