Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' faces ban in Karnataka amid Kannada-Tamil remark controversy

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has banned the release of Kamal Haasan's film ‘Thug Life’ over the actor-politician's recent controversial remark about the Kannada language and his refusal to apologise over the statement. Members of Kannada Raksha Vedike stage a protest against actor Kamal Haasan for his remarks on the Kannada language, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 29.(PTI)

Kamal Haasan and his movie 'Thug Life' came under the radar of controversy in Karnataka after the actor reportedly stated that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" during a promotional event in Chennai last week.

During the media interaction in Bengaluru on Friday, KFCC representative Sa Ra Govindu, said that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka as they stand firm with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

‘Apologise for release’

Kamal Haasan has not issued an apology yet for hurting the sentiments of Kannada people during his promotional event in Chennai, news agency ANI quoted KFCC representative Sa Ra Govindu as saying.

"When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Hassan. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations," Govindu added.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the stakeholders from the industry, KFCC president M Narasimhalu, said the chamber office-bearers are trying to meet and talk to Kamal Haasan, adding that he should apologise if he wants the movie to be released.

"Many Kannada groups have demanded a ban on his movie. So, we met and discussed the matter, and we've decided that he should apologise. We agree that what he did was wrong, and we are trying to meet and talk to him," PTI news agency quoted Narasimhalu.