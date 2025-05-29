Kamal Haasan’s Kannada remark triggers political slugfest

Kamal Haasan faced backlash from pro-Kannada groups after his remark that “Kannada was born out of Tamil”. A police complaint was filed against him, while a film association is set to discuss a possible ban on the veteran star ahead of his upcoming release – Thug Life, directed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam. A police complaint was filed against him, while a film association is set to discuss a possible ban on the veteran star ahead of his upcoming release (AFP)

Pro-Kannada organisations threatened to disrupt the film’s release unless Haasan issues a public apology.

The actor on Wednesday said his remarks on Kannada were said out of love and that “love will never apologise.” He said his response is an “explanation” and not an “answer,”

Haasan said, “Politicians including me do not know enough to talk about language. Let’s leave that to the historians, archaeologists and language experts.” He said his remark was made out of love while speaking to Kannada actor Sivanna. On his RS nomination, Haasan commented in Malayalam. “Your (people’s) voice will be heard whether it is Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada or Telugu or Hindi. People’s voice matter, not language.”

The controversy erupted when Haasan at the audio launch of his upcoming film in Chennai said “my life and my family is Tamil language”. Turning to Kannada star Shivarajkumar, who was also present, he said, “This is my family in that place. That’s why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it).”

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday responded, asserting that Haasan lacked understanding of Kannada’s deep historical roots. “Kamal Haasan is unaware of the history of Kannada. It has a long-standing and rich heritage,” he said, dismissing the actor’s claims as misinformed.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction), a prominent Kannada rights group, criticised the actor for avoiding confrontation during his promotional visit to Bengaluru.

“We are giving a strong warning to him. You want to do business in Karnataka and show your movies, stop insulting Kannada and Kannadigas. You were here to promote a movie, but departed even before the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike reached there to blacken your face,” said the outfit’s president, Praveen Shetty, in a statement.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra also weighed in on the controversy, accusing Haasan of disrespecting Kannada to promote Tamil pride. He urged the actor to apologise immediately and unconditionally.

“Artists should have the culture of respecting every language. It is the height of arrogance that actor Kamal Haasan, who has acted in many Indian languages, including Kannada, has insulted Kannada,” Vijayendra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The BJP leader further noted that Kannada has been a prominent and ancient language for centuries, not just in India but across the world. He added that Kamal Haasan lacked the authority to comment on linguistic origins, stating, “Haasan is not a historian to tell with authority which language gave birth to which language.”

