Kamal Nath makes big prediction on Rahul Gandhi for 2024 polls

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday declared that Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, news agency PTI reported.

Nath also praised the Wayanad MP for leading the grand old party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country. "Rahul Gandhi does not do politics for power, but for the people of the country who make anyone sit in power," he said.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the lone leader to have come forward in favour of Rahul Gandhi's candidature as the opposition face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered nearly 3,000 kilometres and is currently in the national capital on a nine-day winter break. The march resumes on January 3 when it enters Ghaziabad's Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked if there was any chance of Jyotiraditya Scindia's return to the party in the future, the 76-year-old Congress chief of Madhya Pradesh said there was no place for "traitors" in the party after they betrayed the organisation.

“I would not comment on any individual, but those 'traitors' who betrayed the party and broke the trust of its workers, there is no place for them in the organisation,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, rejected speculations of him returning to Congress, this comes after a news report claimed that talks were underway between him and a section of grand old party leaders.

Earlier in the day, a report by news agency ANI claimed that Congress leaders Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ambika Soni had been assigned the responsibility to bridge the gap between Azad and the Congress.

“I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters", Azad tweeted.

