Ghulam Nabi Azad dismisses report on him rejoining Cong, says ‘shocked to see…’

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday rejected speculations of returning to the fold, this after a news report claimed that talks were underway between him and a section of Grand Old Party leaders.

“I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters", Azad tweeted.



“I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless!” the former Congress leader added.



Earlier in the day, a report by news agency ANI claimed that Congress leaders Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ambika Soni had been assigned the responsibility to bridge the gap between Azad and the Congress.

According to the said news report, efforts to bring back Azad were fuelled by his statement during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. The veteran leader had said that only the Congress can take on the Bharatiya Janata Party. The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra's convenor Digvijaya Singh had invited him to join Rahul Gandhi's march.



Azad had quit the Congress in August after shooting an explosive resignation letter . In his parting letter, he had launched an all out attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him ‘non-serious’. The 73-year-old leader had claimed that important decisions in the Congress were being taken by Rahul or worse his security guards and PAs.



After ending his decades-long association with the Congress, he announced a new outfit called ‘Democratic Azad Party’.

