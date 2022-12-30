Home / India News / Ghulam Nabi Azad dismisses report on him rejoining Cong, says ‘shocked to see…’

Ghulam Nabi Azad dismisses report on him rejoining Cong, says ‘shocked to see…’

india news
Updated on Dec 30, 2022 08:52 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress in August after an explosive resignation letter, had claimed during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections that only the Grand Old Party can take on the BJP.

Ghulam Nabi Azad had quit the Congress in August.
Ghulam Nabi Azad had quit the Congress in August.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday rejected speculations of returning to the fold, this after a news report claimed that talks were underway between him and a section of Grand Old Party leaders.

“I am shocked to see the story filed by ANI correspondent about my rejoining in congress party. Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters", Azad tweeted.

“I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so. Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless!” the former Congress leader added.

Earlier in the day, a report by news agency ANI claimed that Congress leaders Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ambika Soni had been assigned the responsibility to bridge the gap between Azad and the Congress.

According to the said news report, efforts to bring back Azad were fuelled by his statement during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. The veteran leader had said that only the Congress can take on the Bharatiya Janata Party. The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra's convenor Digvijaya Singh had invited him to join Rahul Gandhi's march.

Azad had quit the Congress in August after shooting an explosive resignation letter . In his parting letter, he had launched an all out attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him ‘non-serious’. The 73-year-old leader had claimed that important decisions in the Congress were being taken by Rahul or worse his security guards and PAs.

After ending his decades-long association with the Congress, he announced a new outfit called ‘Democratic Azad Party’.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ghulam nabi azad congress
ghulam nabi azad congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out