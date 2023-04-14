Home / India News / Kamal Nath roped in to pacify Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot fight: Report

Kamal Nath roped in to pacify Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot fight: Report

ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Apr 14, 2023 10:06 AM IST

To avoid a Punjab-like situation in Rajasthan, the Congress has roped in Kamal Nath to pacify the tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

To avoid a Punjab-like situation within in Rajasthan, the Congress has roped in former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior party leader Kamal Nath as a mediator to pacify the tussle between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Live Hindustan citing sources reported.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, on Tuesday, (PTI)
Sources indicate that Kamal Nath met with Pilot and party general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi on Thursday to discuss potential solutions to bridge the differences between the two warring leaders.

Prior to the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election, Pilot has come as a bigger headache for Gehlot than the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Pilot reportedly desires a bigger role in the upcoming election and has been voicing allegations of corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan. This has placed the Congress in a difficult position, with the party leadership supporting Gehlot and describing Pilot's actions as "anti-party".

Efforts are now underway to reconcile the two leaders, with Pilot expressing his grievances to Kamal Nath and Venugopal, and seeking intervention from the party.

Congress insiders told Live Hindustan that Pilot believes his actions were not anti-party and defended his recently day-long fast demanding action in the corruption allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government, citing that he was addressing public interest issues.

Newly appointed Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and senior leader Jairam Ramesh have been unhappy with Pilot's stance. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is also attempting to find a middle ground to reconcile Pilot and Gehlot and mitigate the impact on the upcoming Karnataka assembly election.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath is engaging in efforts to pacify the two leaders and find a solution that avoids further discord.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

rajasthan ashok gehlot sachin pilot kamal nath
