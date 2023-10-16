News / India News / Kamal Nath says dismay among Congress ticket aspirants ‘obvious’, jabs BJP

Kamal Nath says dismay among Congress ticket aspirants ‘obvious’, jabs BJP

ByKunal Gaurav
Oct 16, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Kamal Nath said 4,000 people claimed party tickets for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, adding that all cannot be given tickets.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday acknowledged the disappointment among some ticket aspirants for the upcoming assembly elections, saying it is “obvious for some to get disappointed.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath.(PTI/ File)
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath.(PTI/ File)

When asked about the disappointment among some party leaders and their supporters, Kamal Nath said a whopping 4,000 people staked their claim on the Congress tickets for the assembly polls in the state, and noted that “all 4,000 cannot be given tickets”.

"4,000 people claimed for party tickets, but all 4,000 cannot be given party tickets. So, it is obvious for some to get disappointed," the veteran Congress leader told reporters.

He added, “But I am confident that in the end, they will work for the Congress party”

Responding to the allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party on distributing tickets to dynasts, Kamal Nath said, “BJP should worry about itself.”

Congress releases first list of candidates

The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled next month. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home-turf Chhindwara, from where he is currently the legislator.

The Congress has repeated many of the sitting MLAs in the first list released on Sunday.

It has fielded Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh and brother Lakshman Singh from Chachoura in Guna, both sitting legislators. Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Hanuman in Anand Sagar’s 2008 TV serial Ramayan, will contest against Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni in Sehore district.

The first list of Congress candidates includes former ministers Ajay Singh (Churhat), Ramnivas Rawat (Vijaypur), Lakhan Singh Yadav (Bhitarwar), Harsh Yadav (Deori), Mukesh Nayak (Pawai), Kamleshwar Patel (Sihawal), Lakha Ghanghoriya (Jabalpur-East), Tarun Bhanot (Jabalpur-West), Omkar Singh Markam (Dindori), Sukhdev Panse (Multai), Sajjan Singh Verma (Sonkatch), Vijay Laxmi Sadho (Maheshwar), Sachin Yadav (Kasrawad), Bala Bachchan (Rajpur), Jitu Patwari (Rau), Priyavrat Singh (Khilchipur) and Narendra Nahta (Manasa).

The state will go to polls on November 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the party has also declared candidates for 30 seats in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana.

