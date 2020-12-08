Kangana Ranaut tweets on Bharat Bandh, shares video against protests

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 09:58 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday tweeted about the call of farmers for a Bharat Bandh or a nationwide strike. Ranaut also shared a video of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev talking about protests even as the agriculturists are agitatating against the Centre’s new agricultural laws.

“Aao Bharat ko band kr dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar laao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har ummeed yahaan (Come let’s shut India, though there is no scarcity of storms hitting this boat, but bring an axe to make some holes in the boat, every hope dies here every day),” she tweeted.

“Deshbhakton se kaho apne liye desh ka ek tukda tum bhi maang lo, aajaao sadak pe aur tum bhi dharna do, chalo aaj yeh kissa hi khatam karte hain (tell the patriots to ask for a piece of the nation for themselves as well, take to the streets and you also protest, let’s end this story once and for all),” she said.

Ranaut has been voicing her opinion on the issue of farmers’ agitation and has been speaking against it through her tweets. She was recently involved in a Twitter spat with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh among others over the farmers’ protests after she tweeted, and later deleted the post, misidentifying an elderly woman protester as Shaheen Bagh dadi Bilkis Bano.

Police across several states have tightened security and made arrangements to maintain law and order across in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions against the Centre’s new farm laws, officials said. Farmers’ leaders have said emergency services will be exempted and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to join the shutdown. Protesting farmers will block key roads and occupy toll plazas during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11am to 3pm.