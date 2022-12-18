Kangana Ranaut wants to shoot 'Emergency' inside Parliament; nod unlikely: Report

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reportedly sought permission to shoot for her upcoming film 'Emergency' inside Parliament, said a report by news agency PTI, citing sources. Kangana's letter – to the Lok Sabha Secretariat – is under consideration, the report further said, but added she is unlikely to be granted permission.

In her letter, Ranaut requested that she be allowed to shoot the film based on the Emergency inside the Parliament premises, the news agency quoted sources. Normally, private entities are not granted permission for shooting or doing videography inside the Parliament premises. If it is being done for any official or government work, then it is a different case, they added.

They said state broadcaster Doordarshan and Sansad TV are generally permitted to shoot programmes or events inside Parliament. But, there is no precedent of permission being given to a private party for shooting inside Parliament for private work, the sources said.

The shooting for 'Emergency' began earlier this year; the film is directed, produced, and written by Ranaut. Kangana is also playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who had imposed the Emergency across the country in 1975.

The Emergency was imposed by Gandhi from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. During the 21 months, the fundamental rights of the people were put under strict curbs.

(With PTI inputs)

