Kangana Ranaut's ‘women-haters’ jibe at Thackeray after BJP's BMC polls sweep: ‘Those who demolished my house…’

Actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut congratulated her party leaders after the historic victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and targeted what she called “women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia” over the demolition of her bungalow in Bandra West by the BMC when the undivided Shiv Sena was in power in 2020. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said she was thrilled by the victory and congratulated PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Rahul Singh)

Years ago, the BMC demolished a part of Ranaut’s bungalow in the upscale Pali Hill area, leading the actor to approach the Bombay high court. In its ruling, the high court said that the civic body’s action was “actuated by malafide” and was in complete disregard of her rights. Follow live updates related to Maharashtra civic elections here.

Kangana Ranaut on BMC election results Now that the Shiv Sena is out of the picture in the BMC and the BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in Mumbai, Ranaut said she was thrilled by the victory and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to NDTV about the civic body’s action against her bungalow in 2020, the Mandi MP said that Maharashtra has shown the “right place” to people who “abused her and demolished her house”.

“And for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has quit them,” she was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Ranaut added, “I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan.”

Notably, she had claimed in 2020 that the BMC carried out the demolition out of malice after her comments against the Mumbai Police.

BMC election results Official data released by the State Election Commission showed that the BJP won 89 seats after securing 11,79,273 votes, which made up 21.58 per cent of the total votes polled. Among all the winners, the BJP’s overall vote share stood at 45.22 per cent, making it the single-largest party in the civic body.

In total, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won 25 of the 29 municipal corporations. Beyond Mumbai, the BJP also recorded wins in key civic bodies including Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Thane, Nashik and Navi Mumbai.