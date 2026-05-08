Kanimozhi seeks separate Lok Sabha seating for DMK MPs after Congress exit

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday asked Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to change her party’s seating arrangement in the House, citing “changed political circumstances” after the Congress exited the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to change her party’s seating arrangement in the House (Sansad TV)

“I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House,” Kanimozhi said in a letter addressed to Birla.

Kanimozhi asked the speaker to make the necessary arrangements for its members to be allotted separate seating, saying this would enable them to discharge their responsibilities in the House effectively.

The Congress on Wednesday ended its two-decade-long alliance with the DMK to back the actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, presenting it as a move to keep out “communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India.”

The DMK has hit out at the Congress, accusing it of failing to change its “old political character” and of shifting alliances despite securing one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 assembly seats under the SPA.