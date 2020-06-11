Kanpur medical college principal shunted for remarks against Tablighi Jamaat

india

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:05 IST

Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College principal Dr Arti Lalchandani has been transferred and attached to the directorate general of medical education in Lucknow, almost 10 days after a controversy broke out over her alleged remarks against Tablighi Jamaat members, made in a video clip.

Principal secretary, medical education, Rajneesh Dubey confirmed that Dr Lalchandani had been attached to DG Medical Education office, Lucknow and was replaced at the medical college in Kanpur by new principal Dr RB Kamal. Dr Kamal was an officer on special duty at the medical college prior to his new appointment.

Kanpur district magistrate Brahm Deo Tiwari on Thursday said Dr Lalchandani’s transfer orders were received on Wednesday, according to the news agency PTI. Dr Lalchandani was not available for comment.

After assuming charge, Dr Kamal said to reporters he would try to live up to the expectations.

In these ‘trying times’, his priority would be providing better health care to non-Covid patients at medical college-run hospitals, he added. He also said the responsibility given to him was big and that he would take everyone along.

Earlier, Dr Lalchandani landed in a controversy after a video clip showed her making objectionable remarks about members of Tablighi Jamaat who were admitted at Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in April. LLR Hospital is one of the nine hospitals run by the Kanpur medical college.

In her purported remarks, she had also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of pursuing “appeasement” policy by providing Jamat members free treatment for Covid-19 in government hospitals.

After the video went viral, Lalchandani initially maintained the video was a ‘tampered one’ and leaked as part of a blackmailing effort. She later released a video apologising profusely for “hurting the sentiments of Muslims”, whom she described as her “brothers and sisters”.