Kanpur shocker: Two minor girls found hanging from tree, families allege rape; 3 arrested

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 05:15 PM IST

Bodies of two minors were found hanging from a tree in Kanpur hours after they were last seen. Families alleged the girls were gangraped and then blackmailed.

The bodies of two minor girls were found hanging from a tree in Kanpur's Ghatampur area on Wednesday night. Family members alleged that the girls were raped by three men a few days ago. All three accused have been arrested while the bodies have been sent to autopsy to ascertain the reason for death.

Two minor girls were found hanging from a tree at a brick Kiln in the village Barauli in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
Two minor girls were found hanging from a tree at a brick Kiln in the village Barauli in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

The girls were last seen on Wednesday evening and as they did not reach home at night, the family members started looking for them. The bodies were found hanging from a ‘ber’ tree near a brick kiln.

The three accused including the owner of the kiln Ramroop Nishad, (48), his son Raju (18) and nephew Sanjay (19) allegedly made a video of the girls and were threatening them. Additional CP (law and order) Harish Chandra said the blackmailing might have led the girls to take the extreme step. Photos of the two minors have been found on the mobile phones of the three accused and have been sent for forensics. "The three arrested are distant relatives of the deceased girls. It has been told that the girls were beaten and sexually assaulted," Chandra said.

(With inputs from UP bureau)

