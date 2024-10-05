Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kanpur: VHP members beat Muslim man for ‘trying to attend’ Navratri celebration

PTI |
Oct 05, 2024 05:06 PM IST

A Muslim youth was allegedly assaulted by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members during a Navratri event in Swaroop Nagar.

A Muslim youth was allegedly beaten up by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal here at a Navratri-related event, police said on Saturday.

Representative Image: People wearing traditional attire perform Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, on the second night of Navratri, or nine night festival, in Ahmedabad.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Representative Image: People wearing traditional attire perform Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, on the second night of Navratri, or nine night festival, in Ahmedabad.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

The incident happened on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan in Swaroop Nagar when private guards and volunteer staff were checking the visitors' identities to prevent any non-Hindus from entering the venue, they said.

ALSO READ- 'Someone touched her': Kumari Selja reacts as BJP claims Congress woman worker 'molested' on stage in Haryana

Purported videos of the incident shared on social media showed a man being beaten up while being questioned about his religion.

Motijheel police outpost in-charge, Ravi Kumar, has lodged an FIR against unknown men for assaulting unidentified youngsters at the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tirpathi said on Saturday.

ALSO READ- Villagers clash with police over murder of 9-year-old girl in Bengal village

Instructions have been issued to identify those were beaten up and call them to record their statements, the DCP said.

ALSO READ- Who are Menendez brothers? Why are they back in focus over 1989 murder case?

In a statement, Yuvraj Dwivedi, VHP's district secretary (Kanpur North), claimed to have carried out checks at 'garba' and 'dandia' venues during the ongoing Navratri festival in the city to prevent people from other religions from participating in the celebrations.

Despite being warned, several youngsters were spotted at the venue and they were forcibly stopped from getting entry into the event, he added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024, Haryana Election Live Updates, Exit Poll 2024 Live at Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On