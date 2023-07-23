Kanwariyas pelted with stones near Shahnoori mosque in UP's Bareilly
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jul 23, 2023 07:29 PM IST
The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred.
A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near a mosque in Jogi Nawada area here on Sunday, police said.
Around 12 of them got injured in the pelting and were admitted to a hospital.
The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque.
According to police, the kanwariyas staged a protest in the area demanding action against their attackers.
Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said situation is normal and police force has been deployed in the area.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
- Topics
- Uttar Pradesh
- Bareilly