Kapil Sibal attacks Modi government on wrestlers' protest, ‘notebandi’

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over issues such as the wrestlers' protest and the withdrawal of currency notes. Taking to Twitter Sibal wrote, "Brij Bhushan :“Ready to hang myself if single allegation proved” Suicide ? Doesn’t sound real ! MP Kapil Sibal(ANI)

Sounds familiar : PM on notebandi said wait: …for just 50 days, … if shortcomings ready to accept any punishment… After 50days. Nothing happened then. Nothing will happen now !"

Sibal's statement comes two days after the protesting wrestlers took the decision to immerse their medals in Ganga. They took the stand after many protestors were detained by the Delhi police on Sunday for breaching “law and order.”

"These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after immersing them in the Ganga today. So, we will start a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that," the wrestlers' said in their statement on Monday.

However, they were stopped by farm union leader Naresh Tikait who convinced them not to immerse the medals in Ganga. The wrestlers have given a 5-day deadline to the government to resolve the matter.

Sibal on Modi government's decision to phase out currency notes

Kapil Sibal criticised the Modi government's decision to withdraw currency notes. In 2016 while banning ₹5000 and ₹1000 currency notes PM Modi said, "I have asked the country for just 50 days. If after December 30, there are shortcomings in my work or there are mistakes or a bad intention found in my work, I will be prepared for the punishment that the country decides for me.”

Pointing out that in 2016, there were ₹17.7 lakh crores in circulation, whereas, in 2022, the figure rose to ₹30.18 lakh crores, Sibal said that corruption has increased.