Kapil Sibal’s ‘baki film nahin dekhni’ retort to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘film abhi baki hai’

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:02 IST

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘picture abhi baaki hai’, referring to the fight against corruption, Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted ‘baki picture nahi dekhni’ citing what he claimed were dismal economic and social pointers.

Commenting on the 100 days of the Modi government, the former Union minister tweeted:

“100 days a trailer, film to Abhi baki hai

Down:

1) GDP 5%

2) Revenue collections up 1% ( down from 22% last year )

3) Consumption

5) Auto sales ( 10th straight month )

6) GST collections

7) Investments

Up:

1)Unemployment : 8.2%

Hamein baki film nahin dekhni !

“What a wonderful trailer it is (Kya gazab ka trailer hai). The Prime Minister must be aware of our economic situation...he neither has to recall Newton or Einstein...he knows that our GDP in this quarter is 5 per cent, the lowest in 16 quarters. Exports are stagnant. Consumption is down. Such slowdown was never seen in the automobile sector. And the trailer that we are seeing is...that even if somebody earns only Rs 5,000 he is fined Rs 50,000 under the MV Act,” the senior Congress leader told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on September 12 that his government had pledged to fight against corruption and jail corrupts and some are already in, adding that “picture abhi baaki hai (full film is yet to come) and the work done by his government in 100 days is just a trailer.

“Our fight is against corruption and those indulge in such activities. In 100 days we took decisions against such persons. Some of them have been sent to jail,” PM Modi said at a public meeting in Jharkhand, adding that the focus of his government is development for all and fight against corruption.

“A massive crackdown on corruption has begun. Those people who will try to loot the public will be shown their right places,” he said.

The investigating agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate -- have arrested and raided several top political leaders including former union minister P Chidambaram and Congress troubleshooter in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, in the last three months since the Modi government came back to the power with a thumping majority for a second term. The Opposition parties have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the investigating agencies to intimidate their leaders or divert the attention of people from real issues, the charge strongly rejected by the ruling BJP.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:32 IST