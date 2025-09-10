New Delhi: Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children— Samaira Kapur (20) and Kiaan Raj Kapur (15)— have approached the Delhi high court demanding a share in their late father and businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000-crore estate. Karisma Kapoor’s kids move HC for share in father’s ₹ 30K-cr estate

The suit — filed on Monday (check) after Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Kapur at a July 30 family meeting presented a will allegedly executed on March 21 — has also sought an injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property.

Sunjay Kapur was married to Priya at the time of his death. His marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor ended in 2016.

The petitioners, who demanded a 1/5th share in their late father’s estate, have alleged that the will presented to them by Priya Kapur in the July 30 meeting was forged, fabricated and emerged under suspicious circumstances. Priya Kapur, at no earlier point, in telephonic conversations or through messaging, had ever disclosed the existence of the alleged will, the suit claimed.

“As it is, the document had emerged under suspicious circumstances, which was being kept away from the plaintiffs. Neither a copy of the alleged purported will was provided nor shown to the plaintiffs or to their mother… [It] only adds to the suspicious circumstances in which the so-called will suddenly emerged after more than seven weeks of the bereavement of the plaintiffs’ father…” the plea alleged.

It added that defendant number 1 (Priya Kapur) had several times maintained that there was no will of the late businessman.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, former chairperson of Sona Comstar, an automotive technology company, died of a heart attack while playing polo in London on June 12, leaving his company in a churn. His mother Rani Kapur alleged that she was coerced into signing documents behind locked doors amid controversy around ₹30,000-crore Sona Group empire. On July 25, Rani Kapur wrote to the Sona Comstar board seeking deferment of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), but the meeting continued with Priya Kapur being appointed as a non-executive director of the company.

In their suit, actor Karisma Kapoor’s children have raised a question mark on the sequence of events leading to the revelation of the alleged will.

“…the plaintiffs have reason to belief that the alleged purported will had been fabricated as an afterthought, acting in concert with the so-called executor and the two individuals, and also surrounded by suspicious circumstances,” the suit stated.

The suit has been filed against Priya Kapur, her son with Sunjay, Azarius S Kapur (6), Rani Kapur, and executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah.