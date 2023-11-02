Karnataka: Actor booked after his pet dogs attack woman

Bengaluru: HT Image

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was booked after his pet dogs allegedly attacked and bit a 48-year-old woman who had parked her car near his house in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on October 28 when the complainant Amit Jindal had gone to RR Nagar had gone to attend a programme. She parked her vehicle at a vacant space near the actor’s house in RR Nagar, police said.

In her complaint, she alleged that when she returned to pick up her car, she saw a person with three dogs standing near her vehicle. When she requested him to take the dogs away so that she could get into her car, he allegedly refused and picked up a fight with her over parking the vehicle there, the complainant told police. “He said I couldn’t park the car here, then I told him that I didn’t know that. I also told him that if I had known, I wouldn’t have parked, but he didn’t let me take the car out,” Jindal told police.

“They were talking very aggressively and rudely. I have already asked the police that the case should be for an attempt to murder under 307. There was no response from the police after the complaint was lodged,” she added.

They allegedly bit her and tore her clothes, according to police. “Based on the woman’s complaint, both the actor and the dogs’ caretaker have been booked under section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code,” a senior police officer said.

The actor is yet to comment on the matter. However, police said that the actor has paid for the medical expenses of the victim. Darshan made his debut in 2001 with the film Majestic and has gone on to act in more than 50 films in his career.

In 2011, police had charged Darshan with attempted murder and criminal intimidation after his wife, Vijayalakshmi, accused him of beating her and threatening her with a gun. He spent close to a month in jail before he was granted bail. He was later acquitted in the case.

