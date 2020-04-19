Amid lockdown, pregnant woman walks for nearly 7 kilometres, delivers at dentist clinic

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 15:58 IST

A pregnant woman in Karnataka’s Bengaluru walked for nearly 7 kilometres in the hope of finding a clinic or a hospital amid the coronavirus lockdown. The woman delivered at a dentist clinic, news agency ANI reported.

A doctor at the clinic told ANI that the woman and her husband were looking for a hospital or any clinic where she could deliver her baby.

Dr Ramya told ANI that at first the newborn was not responding but they were successful in resuscitating the baby.

The mother and the baby were later sent to a hospital.

Karnataka: A pregnant woman delivered a baby at a dentist's clinic in Bengaluru where she had reached, along with her husband, after walking for around 7 km in hopes of reaching a hospital. The mother & baby (in pic with the dentist) were later sent to hospital after the delivery pic.twitter.com/dO9edQ9EsU — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

“She had walked for 5-7 km expecting some clinic/hospital to be open. She came across this clinic and delivered the baby. The baby wasn’t responding initially, so we thought it’s dead but we were able to resuscitate it. We sent them to a hospital after the delivery,” Dr Ramya said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a man in Kerala had to take his father in arms and walk up to a kilometre after the police personnel didn’t allow their auto any further citing coronavirus lockdown guidelines. The incident took place in Kerala’s Punalur area on Wednesday.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission took cognizance of the incident and registered a suo moto case in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday released an advisory on spraying disinfectant on people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The following advisory is issued: spraying of individuals or groups is NOT recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful,” the health ministry’s advisory stated.