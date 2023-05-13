Karnataka assembly polls: Early trends show Congress leading

The counting of around 38 million votes polled for the 224-member Karnataka assembly began on Saturday with very early trends showing the Congress was leading. According to NDTV, Congress was leading on 91 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 74, Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) 19. India Today reported the BJP was ahead on 86 seats, Congress 99, and JD(S) 19 Around 38 million votes were polled for the 224-member Karnataka assembly. (ANI)

The BJP hoped to retain power in the only southern state it has ruled since 2019 even as the exit polls suggested Congress has an edge following the polling on Wednesday when Karnataka recorded its the highest voter turnout ever. The state has voted out the incumbent over last three decades.

Two of the three states Congress rules on its own are due to go to the polls this year. If it wins Karnataka, it will be its biggest assembly election victory since December 2018 even as it returned to power in Himachal Pradesh last year.

Hours before the counting commenced, three major parties Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) went into a huddle. JD(S) hopes to emerge as a kingmaker like it did in 2018.

BJP minister R Ashoka on Friday said his party will cross the half-way mark and also has an alternative plan if that did not happen.

HT on Saturday reported that the BJP has requested the leadership for Union home minister Amit Shah to fly to Bengaluru on Saturday evening if no partys gets a majority amid a sense that would be the case.

The Congress strategy focusses on keeping its lawmakers together after the election results are declared. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met the party’s general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, state unit chief D K Shivakumar and former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence to discuss their strategy on Friday.

HT reported that Congress legislators will stay at a resort until the government is formed. Exit polls have projected Congress will emerge as as the single-largest party. But the party is preparing to deal with a hung assembly and have sent feelers to JD(S).

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said operation lotus or poaching of lawmakers by the BJP to form the government originated and was mastered in Karnataka. “So, we have to be careful and we have to keep our flock together.”

Congress lawmaker Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was in favour of the Congress forming the government. even as he insited there would not be a hung assembly.

BJP lawmaker MP Renukacharya said that an alliance with the JD(S) could not be ruled out.

The JD(S) largely focussed on retaining its stronghold of Old Mysuru and safeguarding its traditional vote base, the Vokkaligas.

Karnataka JD(S) president CM Ibrahim said they have not decided on an alliance with any party.

The counting on Saturday began with postal ballots. There are nearly 18,000-20,000 postal ballots for Bengaluru. Following that, Electronic Voting Machines will be opened.