Mon, Nov 24, 2025
Karnataka BJP announces state-wide protests over govt's 'anti-farmers' stance

PTI |
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 08:49 pm IST

According to Ashoka, the Congress government has not yet provided compensation to farmers affected by floods.

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday criticised the Congress government in the state, alleging that an internal power struggle for the Chief Minister's chair has caused the administration to neglect the farmers' issues.

The BJP's farmers' wing will hold a protest on November 27 and 28.(File Photo / Representational Image)
The BJP's farmers' wing will hold a protest on November 27 and 28.(File Photo / Representational Image)

He said the BJP's farmers' wing will hold a protest against the administration's "anti-farmers" stance in all assembly constituencies on November 27 and 28, and in district centers on December 1 and 2.

"Water from Karnataka is flowing into Andhra Pradesh, with the administration failing to repair the Tungabhadra reservoir gate, hampering second crops and affecting farmers in the region. The procurement of maize has not yet started. The milk incentive payment is still pending. Keeping all these farmers' problems in mind, protests are being organised by the BJP farmers' wing in all districts," Ashoka said.

"For the past six months, there has been a fight for the Chief Minister's post. No one knows who the CM is. The purchase of MLAs has begun. Amid all this, not a single minister is listening to the farmers' problems," he alleged.

Recalling that during the BJP's tenure, three times more compensation was given to farmers affected by floods, the opposition leader said, the Congress government has not yet provided compensation.

According to Ashoka, the Congress government has not yet provided compensation to farmers affected by floods. During the BJP's previous tenure, three times more aid was offered.

"Protests will be held against the anti-farmer government in all assembly constituencies on November 27 and 28, and in district centers on December 1 and 2," he said.

