Karnataka BJP MLC’s remarks on IAS officer trigger row

A political controversy has erupted over the derogatory remarks by BJP MLC and chief whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, N Ravikumar targeting a senior Muslim IAS officer. In his speech at the rally, N Ravikumar raised concerns about the role of the local administration during that standoff (ANI)

While addressing a public gathering in Kalaburagi as part of the “Kalaburagi Chalo” campaign on May 24, the legislator made a statement questioning whether the district’s deputy commissioner, Fouzia Taranum, was from Pakistan.

The comment came in the context of a recent incident in Chittapur, Kalaburagi, where Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, was allegedly prevented from leaving a government guest house by a group of Congress supporters. The blockade reportedly occurred following Narayanaswamy’s remarks comparing state minister Priyank Kharge to a “dog” during his participation in the Tiranga Yatra.

In his speech at the rally, Ravikumar raised concerns about the role of the local administration during that standoff. “I don’t know whether the Kalaburagi DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here. Looking at your applause, it seems like the DC has indeed come from Pakistan,” he said.

The statement quickly stirred widespread condemnation, with critics calling it irresponsible and communal. Minister Priyank Kharge criticised the MLC’s comments, describing them as indicative of a “deeply disturbing mindset” prevalent among some political leaders. “Just look at BJP leaders across the country and the kind of speeches they make. It reflects a deeply disturbing mindset. To make such accusations against a respected officer is unacceptable,” Kharge said.

He went further to question the patriotism of individuals making such remarks. “People who talk this way about their own fellow citizens, can we even call them real Indians? He himself is anti-social,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, at the centre of the guest house episode, distanced himself from Ravikumar’s comment. “I haven’t heard any such statement, but I will cross-check,” he said when asked about the MLC’s remarks.

Fouzia Taranum, who is currently serving as the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner, has not issued a public statement in response. She is serving as IAS officer under the Congress-led state government. Taranum was among the 22 recipients of Best Electoral Practices awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to election management, security management, voter education and inclusivity. The awards recognised exceptional contributions across multiple categories in election management for the 2024 Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections held in 2024.

The fallout from Ravikumar’s statement comes at a time when the BJP is already under scrutiny for controversial rhetoric by its leaders elsewhere. Just days earlier, Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faced severe backlash for a remark involving Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior officer in India’s Operation Sindoor mission. Shah had commented that a “sister from the same community” as those in Pakistan had been chosen by the Prime Minister to lead the response to a terror attack—remarks that drew rebukes from the judiciary, including the Supreme Court.

In Karnataka, leaders from other political groups also condemned N Ravikumar’s speech. Afsar Kodlipet, the state general secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), demanded legal action against the BJP leader. “The statement made by the BJP MLC accusing an officer, who is dutifully serving the public with faith in the administrative system, of having links with Pakistan is uncivilised and highly condemnable,” Kodlipet said, adding, “A case of sedition must be filed and MLC Ravikumar must be arrested for his comments.”

Meanwhile, the IAS Association on Monday condemned Ravikumar’s remarks and said in a post on X: “Civil servants uphold the Constitution with unwavering dedication. Such personal attacks undermine the integrity of public service and are wholly unacceptable.” They demanded an unconditional apology from the MLC for his “irresponsible and unacceptable comments”. They also demanded the authorities to register a case against him.