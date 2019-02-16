Karnataka businessman jailed for Rs 7.35 crore Income Tax default

The Income Tax department has arrested and jailed a businessman from Tumakuru in Karnataka for allegedly defaulting tax to the tune of Rs 7.35 crore.

The businessman, whose name has been withheld, was not willing to pay the outstanding tax and interest despite losing appeals up to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, and being served with a notice of demand by the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO), the I-T department said in a release.

The taxpayer was granted several opportunities by the TRO to pay the outstanding amount, but he failed to appear before the officer on 17 occasions, the release said.

Finally he appeared following a show-cause notice on October 3, 2018 but could not offer any explanation for non-payment of taxes due, it said.

He was arrested and produced before the Tax Recovery Officer-7, Bengaluru on February 15.

“Since he failed to make satisfactory arrangement for payment of the tax arrears, he has been committed to Civil Prison the same day at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, Bengaluru for six months,” the release added.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 19:29 IST