Karnataka bypolls voting LIVE: Contest between our organisation and their money power, says BJP’s Raghavendra

The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka faces a litmus test as three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies go to bypolls today, the outcome of which is expected to have a bearing on the state’s political scene.

The bypolls are for three Lok Sabha seats, Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya, and for the Ramanagara and Jamkhandi assembly segments.

In a major embarrassment for the BJP, two days before the bypoll, its Ramanagara candidate against chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife quit the contest on Thursday and returned to the Congress.

Here are the live updates:

10:26am IST Jamkhandi Congress candidate casts vote #KarnatakaByElection2018: Anand Nyamagouda, Congress candidate from legislative assembly constituency of Jamkhandi casts his vote at polling booth number 125. pic.twitter.com/JAcCf7zWto — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018





10:15am IST Voting turnout till 9 am Parliamentary constituencies Bellary recorded 4.40% voting turnout till 9am, Shimoga 7.16% and Mandya 4.18%. Legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi recorded 9% voting and Ramnagar 7.34%.





9:53am IST Snake in polling booth Voting delayed in booth 179 in Mottedoddi of Ramanagaram after a snake was spotted inside the polling booth. Polling resumed after the snake was removed. #WATCH: A snake being removed from polling booth 179 in Mottedoddi of Ramanagaram. The voting was delayed after it was spotted and resumed soon after it was removed. #KarnatakaByElection2018 pic.twitter.com/W1XrDeIP3z — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018





9:47am IST More visuals from Karnataka bypolls Karnataka: People queue up outside booth no. 50 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi to cast their votes for #KarnatakaByElection2018. pic.twitter.com/sWM7AqQjXO — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018





9:00am IST Jamkhandi BJP candidate casts vote BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni casts his vote at booth no. 150 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi. #KarnatakaByElection2018: BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni casts his vote at booth no. 150 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi. Voting for 3 parliamentary constituencies Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya & 2 legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/sQA72sbM2q — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018





8:42pm IST Contest between our organisation and their money power, says BJP’s Raghavendra This is a contest between our organisation and their money power. They have used all government power but our workers are making all out efforts. I am confident of winning in all 2,000 booths in Shivamogga constituency: BJP candidate BY Raghavendra.





8:06am IST Yeddyurappa, son cast vote Former chief minister and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa casts vote in Shikaripura along with son BY Raghavendra, who is the party’s candidate from Shimoga.





7:36am IST BJP will get absolute majority in all seats: Yeddyurappa 101% my son (BS Raghavendra) is going to win Shimoga seat. We are also going to win Bellary and Jamkhandi. We will get absolute majority in all the constituencies: Former Karnataka CM and state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa.





7:28am IST Yeddyurappa, son Raghavendra visit Hucharaya Swamy Temple in Shimoga Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and his son BS Raghavendra visit Hucharaya Swamy Temple in Shimoga. BS Raghavendra is contesting from parliamentary constituency of Shimoga. pic.twitter.com/Mm6cE44UDB — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018





7:02am IST Voting begins Karnataka: #Earlyvisuals from a polling station in Bellary; voting for three parliamentary constituencies — Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya and two legislative assembly constituencies—Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/7tqZ1b6ou2 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018



