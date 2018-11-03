Karnataka bypolls voting LIVE: Contest between our organisation and their money power, says BJP’s Raghavendra
Karnataka bypolls voting Live updates: Polling for three Lok Sabha constituencies , Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya, and two assembly constituencies, Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, is taking place today.
-
10:26am IST
Jamkhandi Congress candidate casts vote
-
10:15am IST
Voting turnout till 9 am
-
9:53am IST
Snake in polling booth
-
9:47am IST
More visuals from Karnataka bypolls
-
9:00am IST
Jamkhandi BJP candidate casts vote
-
8:42pm IST
-
8:06am IST
Yeddyurappa, son cast vote
-
7:36am IST
BJP will get absolute majority in all seats: Yeddyurappa
-
7:28am IST
Yeddyurappa, son Raghavendra visit Hucharaya Swamy Temple in Shimoga
-
7:02am IST
Voting begins
-
6:58 am IST
In Ballari, Congress and BJP fight a prestige battle via proxies
The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka faces a litmus test as three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies go to bypolls today, the outcome of which is expected to have a bearing on the state’s political scene.
The bypolls are for three Lok Sabha seats, Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya, and for the Ramanagara and Jamkhandi assembly segments.
In a major embarrassment for the BJP, two days before the bypoll, its Ramanagara candidate against chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife quit the contest on Thursday and returned to the Congress.
Here are the live updates:
#KarnatakaByElection2018: Anand Nyamagouda, Congress candidate from legislative assembly constituency of Jamkhandi casts his vote at polling booth number 125. pic.twitter.com/JAcCf7zWto— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
Voting turnout till 9 am
Parliamentary constituencies Bellary recorded 4.40% voting turnout till 9am, Shimoga 7.16% and Mandya 4.18%. Legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi recorded 9% voting and Ramnagar 7.34%.
Snake in polling booth
Voting delayed in booth 179 in Mottedoddi of Ramanagaram after a snake was spotted inside the polling booth. Polling resumed after the snake was removed.
#WATCH: A snake being removed from polling booth 179 in Mottedoddi of Ramanagaram. The voting was delayed after it was spotted and resumed soon after it was removed. #KarnatakaByElection2018 pic.twitter.com/W1XrDeIP3z— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
More visuals from Karnataka bypolls
Karnataka: People queue up outside booth no. 50 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi to cast their votes for #KarnatakaByElection2018. pic.twitter.com/sWM7AqQjXO— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni casts his vote at booth no. 150 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi.
#KarnatakaByElection2018: BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni casts his vote at booth no. 150 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi. Voting for 3 parliamentary constituencies Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya & 2 legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/sQA72sbM2q— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
Contest between our organisation and their money power, says BJP’s Raghavendra
This is a contest between our organisation and their money power. They have used all government power but our workers are making all out efforts. I am confident of winning in all 2,000 booths in Shivamogga constituency: BJP candidate BY Raghavendra.
Former chief minister and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa casts vote in Shikaripura along with son BY Raghavendra, who is the party’s candidate from Shimoga.
BJP will get absolute majority in all seats: Yeddyurappa
101% my son (BS Raghavendra) is going to win Shimoga seat. We are also going to win Bellary and Jamkhandi. We will get absolute majority in all the constituencies: Former Karnataka CM and state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa.
Yeddyurappa, son Raghavendra visit Hucharaya Swamy Temple in Shimoga
Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and his son BS Raghavendra visit Hucharaya Swamy Temple in Shimoga. BS Raghavendra is contesting from parliamentary constituency of Shimoga. pic.twitter.com/Mm6cE44UDB— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
Voting begins
Karnataka: #Earlyvisuals from a polling station in Bellary; voting for three parliamentary constituencies — Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya and two legislative assembly constituencies—Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/7tqZ1b6ou2— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
In Ballari, Congress and BJP fight a prestige battle via proxies
The by-election to the Ballari Lok Sabha seat has seen a pitched battle with both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance going all out to capture the seat. Read full story