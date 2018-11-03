Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Karnataka bypolls voting LIVE: Contest between our organisation and their money power, says BJP’s Raghavendra

Karnataka bypolls voting Live updates: Polling for three Lok Sabha constituencies , Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya, and two assembly constituencies, Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, is taking place today.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 03, 2018 10:39 IST
highlights

The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka faces a litmus test as three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies go to bypolls today, the outcome of which is expected to have a bearing on the state’s political scene.

The bypolls are for three Lok Sabha seats, Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya, and for the Ramanagara and Jamkhandi assembly segments.

In a major embarrassment for the BJP, two days before the bypoll, its Ramanagara candidate against chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wife quit the contest on Thursday and returned to the Congress.

Here are the live updates:

10:26am IST

Jamkhandi Congress candidate casts vote

10:15am IST

Voting turnout till 9 am

Parliamentary constituencies Bellary recorded 4.40% voting turnout till 9am, Shimoga 7.16% and Mandya 4.18%. Legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi recorded 9% voting and Ramnagar 7.34%.

9:53am IST

Snake in polling booth

Voting delayed in booth 179 in Mottedoddi of Ramanagaram after a snake was spotted inside the polling booth. Polling resumed after the snake was removed.

9:47am IST

More visuals from Karnataka bypolls

9:00am IST

Jamkhandi BJP candidate casts vote

BJP candidate Srikant Kulkarni casts his vote at booth no. 150 in Hirepadasalgi village of Jamkhandi.

8:42pm IST

Contest between our organisation and their money power, says BJP’s Raghavendra

This is a contest between our organisation and their money power. They have used all government power but our workers are making all out efforts. I am confident of winning in all 2,000 booths in Shivamogga constituency: BJP candidate BY Raghavendra.

8:06am IST

Yeddyurappa, son cast vote

Former chief minister and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa casts vote in Shikaripura along with son BY Raghavendra, who is the party’s candidate from Shimoga.

7:36am IST

BJP will get absolute majority in all seats: Yeddyurappa

101% my son (BS Raghavendra) is going to win Shimoga seat. We are also going to win Bellary and Jamkhandi. We will get absolute majority in all the constituencies: Former Karnataka CM and state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa.

7:28am IST

Yeddyurappa, son Raghavendra visit Hucharaya Swamy Temple in Shimoga

7:02am IST

Voting begins

6:58 am IST

In Ballari, Congress and BJP fight a prestige battle via proxies

The by-election to the Ballari Lok Sabha seat has seen a pitched battle with both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance going all out to capture the seat. Read full story