Karnataka CM appeals voters in Varuna to help Cong win LS polls

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday appealed the voters of the Varuna assembly constituency to ensure his uninterrupted tenure at the helm of the state's affairs by giving the Congress candidate a lead of at least 60,000 votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“In 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) Dhruvanarayan (Congress candidate) lost by a margin of only 1,817 votes.... This time in the assembly you made me win by giving a lead of 48,000 votes (in Varuna). Will you give the same lead or more now? (Our candidate should win) with a lead of at least 60,000 votes,” Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing a public meeting in Varuna, he said: “In Varuna you know me, as well as (HC) Mahadevappa (Minister). I am your representative, (my son) Yathindra is a former MLA from here (Varuna). When we are all there, there should be a lead of at least 60,000 votes.”

“If you make (Congress candidate) victorious by a lead of 60,000 votes, I will be happy. No one will be able to touch me. Should I remain (as Chief Minister) or not? So I request you with folded hands...I will come back to thank you after winning,” he added.

Siddaramaiah’s Varuna assembly segment falls within the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, where Minister Mahadevappa’s son, Sunil Bose, is contesting as the Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, in Mandya, deputy CM DK Shivakumar urged voters to continue their support for the Congress, particularly in the Vokkaliga stronghold.

He expressed confidence that their previous electoral preferences would be honoured, highlighting the Congress’s commitment by fielding eight Vokkaliga candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I want to tell you that, keeping me in mind, you gave more seats (in Assembly polls to Congress) in Mandya district. Your desire will not turn out to be false. You need not worry,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)