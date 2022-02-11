Karnataka CM asks colleagues & others not to make statements on Hijab row

Udupi: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asked his cabinet colleagues, party members and others not to speak on the raging Hijab row and wait for the court’s orders in the matter.

“On this topic, whoever has been giving statements, from now on, stop all of it and wait for the court’s order,” Bommai said on Thursday.

“Let us not speak anything about the dress code that would disturb peace in schools and colleges. Let us impose self-restraint to maintain peace and harmony,” he added.

He added that people need to be sensitive towards issues concerning children.

“We should be sensitive when it comes to the issues related to the children. Charges and counter charges are being made from both sides. As the High Court is seized of the matter let us wait for the judgement,” the chief minister said.

His statements come at a time when tensions have been rising in the state’s educational institutions over the Hijab row.

The differences have led to clashes, sometimes violent, in several educational institutions across the southern state which was, until now, better known for its industrious nature and prowess in technology. The issue has gained national attention.

He said that it was the duty of all the organisations to ensure that peace and harmony is not disturbed.

“5 years ago Bangalore and Karnataka made world headlines as global IT powerhouse, Most Dynamic City, Startup Capital, fast growing state with many jobs. Today, we are making news for lighting fire between young Indians. Jobs are gone,” Krishna Byre Gowda, former minister and Congress legislator from Karnataka said.

The opposition parties have criticized the Bommai government of giving a free hand to right wing groups to polarize young students. “So, teach them to hate and fight each other. We are making global news for harassing young girls over their dress. It’s a shame what BJP is doing to progressive and peaceful Karnataka,” Gowda added