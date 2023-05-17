DK Shivakumar wants ‘all or nothing’, asks what Siddaramaiah did in 3 yrs: Sources. 10 updates on Karnataka CM race

Even as hectic parleys over Karnataka's new chief minister continue on Wednesday, days after the Congress's thumping victory in the assembly election, the party's state president DK Shivakumar has made clear to the Congress brass that he was not ready for the deputy chief minister post and “insisted on all or nothing”, sources familiar with the development said.

Top updates on the Karnataka CM race:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

1. The sources said DK Shivakumar also asked what Siddaramaiah, the top contender for Karnataka chief ministerial post, has done in three years.

2. Siddaramaiah's CM bid is based on larger MLA support and surveys claiming his popularity, and also, his 5-year complete tenure as a chief minister.

3. Earlier, sources close to Shivakumar said the Karnataka Congress president was offered the deputy chief minister post along with six portfolios.

4. There was a second round of meeting expected at 6pm between Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also supposed to attend the meeting, sources said.

Later, Shivakumar was seen leaving the residence of his brother and Congress MP DK Suresh. When asked about his meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar replied, “Nothing, no discussion. Just pranaam…”

5. Reports indicated that Siddaramaiah could be the next Karnataka chief minister. His swearing-in is likely to take place on Thursday.

6. The Congress, however, rejected the reports and said the deliberations on the Karnataka CM post were still underway.

7. AICC in-charge of state Randeep Singh Surjewala also asserted that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government and urged people not to believe in speculation and “fake news” which it alleged was being peddled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

8. Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two while Shivakumar is seen taking a strong position, claiming that the assembly polls were won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

9. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi separately.

10. The meetings came a day after the two held separate meetings with Kharge at his residence and discussed issues regarding the government formation.

(With inputs from agencies)

