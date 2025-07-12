Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refutes BJP's 'Rahul Gandhi humiliated him' claim

Refuting BJP leader Amit Malviya's allegation that Rahul Gandhi had 'humiliated' him by denying a meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his primary purpose in Delhi was to discuss Mysuru's Dasara Air Show with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of betraying Kannadigas by denying Central funds.(PTI)

"My primary work in Delhi was to meet Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh to discuss the Air Show during Dasara in Mysuru. Shri @RahulGandhi has immense affection for the people of Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

"He always remembers how Smt Indira Gandhi and Smt Sonia Gandhi were elected from Karnataka, and how the state has stood by the Congress at every critical juncture. The Gandhi Family, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, remain deeply indebted to the love showered by the people of Karnataka, and our AICC President Shri Mallikarjun @kharge is a proud Kannadiga," he added.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of betraying Kannadigas by denying Central funds.

"While Shri Rahul Gandhi remains committed to bringing positive, transformative change in Karnataka, the @BJP4India has betrayed Kannadigas by denying the funds we rightfully deserve. Even when Karnataka suffered devastating floods, the Prime Minister @narendramodi did not utter a word," he said.

He also alleged that the BJP MPs from Karnataka do not have the spine to stand up to PM Modi for the rights of Kannadigas.

"@BJP4KarnatakaMPs do not have the spine to stand up to Narendra Modi for the rights of Kannadigas. For Modi, Karnataka exists only during elections; for Congress, Karnataka's welfare is a daily commitment," he said.

Earlier in a post on X, Amit Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of humiliating Siddaramaiah by denying an appointment the latter had sought.

"Humiliation in Delhi for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah! He travelled all the way to the capital, only to be denied an appointment by Rahul Gandhi--and has now returned without even a meeting," Malviya said in the post.

"This isn't the first time a Gandhi has insulted a senior leader from Karnataka. History remembers how Rajiv Gandhi unceremoniously sacked an ailing Veerendra Patil, triggering the Congress's downfall in the state. Now, a weakened Siddaramaiah is forced to hide behind the very man plotting against him--DK Shivakumar, who is eagerly waiting to take his chair. The Congress, and the Gandhis in particular, have always treated Kannadigas with disdain. This is just the latest example," he added.

Siddaramaiah had dismissed speculation about a change in the state's leadership, asserting that there has been no discussion with the Congress high command about the change.

"How many times do I tell you, it (speculations around Karnataka CM post) was not discussed at all? This issue was not discussed at all with the high command," Siddaramaiah said on Friday.