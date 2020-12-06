e-paper
Home / India News / Karnataka CM to meet state BJP in-charge, likely to discuss cabinet expansion

Karnataka CM to meet state BJP in-charge, likely to discuss cabinet expansion

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 14:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaks to media after meeting BJP President JP Nadda, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaks to media after meeting BJP President JP Nadda, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to hold a lunch meeting at his residence with state BJP in-charge and party National General Secretary Arun Singh on Sunday.

They are likely to discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion in the state. Arun Singh will meet Chief Minister Yediyurappa before going back to Delhi.

Last month, Yediyurappa had indicated that the Cabinet expansion may take some more time as the high command is yet to hold talks regarding the reshuffling and expansion of the Cabinet.

Earlier on November 19, the Chief Minister had met BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.

On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi’s residence amid speculations of a Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.

