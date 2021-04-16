Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19 twice in 9 months

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 after he was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru. This is the second time that the chief minister contracted the infection. In August 2020, he was infected for the first time, along with several of his family members.

The 78-year-old CM complained of running a fever for the last two days following which he got tested on Thursday. Now, he will be shifted to Manipal hospital, CMO sources have confirmed.

He was tested two days ago when his result came negative, reports said.

Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advise of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.





In March, the chief minister took the first dose of the vaccine at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital when several other state chief ministers took their jabs after the vaccination drive was open for senior citizens. He was due to take the second dose in a few days.

After he was admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the CM tweeted saying he is doing fine and doesn't have any symptom apart from mild fever. He also urged those who came in close contact with him in the past few days to go into self-isolation.

Yediyurappa called an emergency meeting on Friday at his residence to discuss the Covid-19 situation of the state, as the state is recording the sharpest single-day spike of fresh Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 14,738 new infections and 66 fatalities.

Amid the raging second wave of the pandemic, concerns over reinfections are gaining ground as several such cases have been reported, though the Union health ministry has not confirmed reinfection.

However, an investigative study by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found reinfection in 4.5 per cent of those who earlier contracted the disease. Yeddyurappa's 2nd-time infection is being seen as a rare case of this reinfection.







