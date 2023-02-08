Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, daughter served ED, CBI notices

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he has received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency on February 22 and his daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar has received one from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED is investigating two cases against Shivakumar—one of which is related to the National Herald corruption case— and the CBI is investigating a case of disproportionate assets against him. The federal agencies have not issued any official statement on the notices issued to Shivakumar and his daughter.

The former minister has alleged that the ED and CBI are “directed” only at opposition leaders and not at those from the ruling party. “There is nothing for the ruling party (leaders) even if they amass thousands of crores,” he said.

Shivakumar is currently undertaking “Praja Dhwani Yatre” as part of his party’s preparations for the coming Assembly polls, due by May.

“I am getting notices every day. Yesterday my daughter has got a notice asking about her school fees and exam results. You can imagine what kind of questions they are asking. I have already answered about what I have given to the National Herald but again they have asked me to appear before them on the 22nd. Should I conduct ‘Praja Dhwani’ yatra or sit before them?” he told reporters in Shivamogga.

The Kanakapura MLA was arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019 following multiple rounds of questioning in a case that emerged from an Income Tax Department action against him. The Delhi high court granted him bail the next month.

In May last year, the agency filed a charge sheet against him and some others linked to him in this case. He was questioned by the ED in September in another money laundering case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The 2019 case was registered after taking cognisance of a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them the previous year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivkumar and his alleged associates of transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels with the help of three other accused.

CBI officials earlier conducted searches in educational institutions run by Shivakumar in connection with a case of disproportionate assets which is under investigation.

Shivakumar is the chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF) and his daughter D K S Aisshwarya is trustee secretary, while other family members are trustees.

