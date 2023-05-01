Congress launches ‘CryPM’ campaign to counter PM Modi’s ‘was abused’ remark

Karnataka Congress on Sunday launched the ‘CryPM campaign’, akin to its ‘PayCM’ campaign in the poll-bound state. The move comes after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about verbal abuse against him.

Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of PM Modi's face on a QR Code

Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of PM Modi’s face on a QR Code. They also shared a video of Priyanka Gandhi criticising Modi saying, “This is the first PM we have seen who cries before people saying he is being abused.”

“It is @narendramodi who asks for votes by telling his problems without listening to people’s pain. Have you forgotten that the job of a Prime Minister is to talk about and solve people’s problems? Our leaders Siddaramaiah and Parameshwar were physically attacked by you guys. We never made it an issue! #CryPMPayCM”, Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Addressing a poll rally in Bagalkote on Sunday, Priyanka jibed at PM Modi during her speech at Karnataka’s Jamkhandi rally saying, “I have never before seen a prime minister who does not care about your troubles but comes crying to you instead. His office has made a list. It’s not the list of your problems, but of the alleged abuses that PM insists have been hurled at him.”

She said that the prime minister should show some strength instead of just crying. “Take a lesson in courage from my brother (Rahul Gandhi) who is ready to take a bullet for the country” she had said.

“It is strange what I’m seeing for the past two-three days. I have seen many Prime Ministers, Indira Ji (Indira Gandhi), who took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the news agency ANI, Bommai said, “The PM has never cried. It is the Congress who has been crying for the past nine years. People also don’t have sympathy for them.”

As the battle for Karnataka reaches a fervent pitch, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are engaged in an intense war of words in which PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi have been dragged.

Earlier, targeting the Congress over its party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake” barb at him, Modi on Saturday said till now, the party and its leaders hurled abuses at him on 91 occasions.

Meanwhile, referring to Modi’s allegations that Congress abused him “91 times” in different ways and similarly abused people like B R Ambedkar, Kharge said that words are being twisted to consolidate the votes of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.