Karnataka court convicts Cong MLA Vinay Kulkarni in BJP leader Yogesh Gowda murder case

A Karnataka court on Wednesday convicted Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in the murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda. Congress leader and former minister in Karnataka Vinay Kulkarni (in brown shirt). (PTI file photo)

A Special Court for MPs and MLAs found the Congress MLA guilty in the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda, along with 18 others. Two other accused were acquitted by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, PTI news agency reported.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment tomorrow (Thursday).

Kulkarni was a key accused in the murder of Yogesh Gowda, who was killed on June 15, 2016 at a gym in Dharwad. Kulkarni, accused of conspiracy in the murder, was a minister at the time of the incident.

The murder had taken political overtones with the BJP promising to hand over the case to CBI once it came to power, which it did in September 2019.