Karnataka director general of police MA Salim on Thursday ordered that officers across the state be granted mandatory casual leave to mark personal milestones such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries, framing the move as a step toward improving morale in a force that routinely works under pressure. Karnataka DGP orders mandatory casual leaves for cops on personal days

In a circular, the state police chief said that recognising such occasions was essential for personnel tasked with maintaining public safety and law enforcement under demanding conditions. “Celebrating personal events like birthdays and wedding anniversaries is very important for police personnel who work under difficult conditions to ensure public safety and law enforcement,” Salim wrote.

The directive emphasizes the emotional toll of policing and the need for balance between professional responsibilities and family life. The circular states that spending time with family on important days can help personnel “recharge emotionally” and sustain a healthier equilibrium between duty and personal commitments.

“Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel to recharge emotionally, spend quality time with family and maintain a balance between duty and personal life. This boosts morale. Stress is reduced, and overall job satisfaction increases productivity. This humanitarian act not only recognises their sacrifices but also builds loyalty and strengthens the commitment of the police force, contributing to better discipline and performance in the service,” the circular said.

Beyond outlining the rationale, the order makes compliance mandatory. Unit heads have been instructed to ensure that leave is granted whenever officers and staff seek time off for these occasions. “In this context, all unit officers have been directed to grant leave without fail to police officers and personnel who request leave on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries,” the circular added.

He added that the measure positions personal well-being as directly linked to institutional effectiveness, suggesting that acknowledgment of officers’ private lives can translate into improved discipline, stronger commitment and better performance on duty.