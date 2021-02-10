Karnataka digital economy mission office inaugurated
The office of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) which has the objective of increasing digital economy contribution to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to 30 per cent was inaugurated and the "Beyond Bengaluru" report which facilitates to achieve this target was launched on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said, "The government wanted KDEM to be more industry-friendly and keeping this in mind it has allowed for 51 per cent stakes to industry associations while retaining a minority holding of 49 per cent for itself. The government wants to act rather as a facilitator than an authority".
In order to strengthen the digital economy, the government will focus on improving connectivity even to remote parts, providing 24/7 electricity, and reducing the rural-urban divide by establishing needed infrastructure, he explained.
Highlighting that the industry sector is not showing interest to take up students for internships, he said this needs to be changed and they should be encouraged to undergo internship as youth is the future of the country and talent needs to be nurtured.
The KDEM aims to attract investments for the IT/ITeS sector in the state and to create 10 lakh jobs by 2025. It works to achieve the target by focusing on 5 verticals of IT products and services, Innovation and Startups, Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), 'Beyond Bengaluru', and 'Talent Accelerator'.
He expressed confidence that KDEM would help Karnataka to reach the goal of 150 billion dollars in IT exports and also to become a 300 billion dollars economy by 2025.
Dr EV Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S&T said, "At present, the contribution of IT sector to the GSDP is 25 per cent and in this Bengaluru alone accounts for nearly 98 per cent. Keeping this in view and to increase the contribution of other regions, the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project has been initiated. By the time when India aims to become a trillion-dollar economy in the coming five years, the contribution of 'Beyond Bengaluru' should be in a position to contribute 10 per cent to GSDP."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Begin Covid-19 test at Port Blair airport for islanders, MP urges admin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Singh Tomar slams Congress for lying, misleading people on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Holding itself above laws': Tejasvi Surya on Twitter blog post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayers answered, says Dominican PM as India’s vaccine lands in Caribbean island
- Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit said he, as leader of a country with a population of just 72,000, "did not see the chances of getting such a swift positive response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Drones, dog squad roped in for rescue operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Witness the journey of Shipra Pathak, the water woman from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 villages cut off as lone bridge near Rishi Ganga project washes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says will not fully comply with govt orders to take down some accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Koo, Centre says Twitter's 'free expression' blog before meeting is 'unusual'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to start budget debates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan court rejects family’s plea for shifting trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panthers Party president Mankotia quits to keep ‘family matter’ private
- Mankotia apologised to the party leaders and workers that he could not consult them and added that he had 'very less time' and hence had to take the call.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox