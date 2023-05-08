Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Nation saw them bleed for India': Sibal invokes Indira & Rajiv Gandhi over PM's attacks on Congress

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 08, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Addressing a rally in Mysuru, PM Modi had said the Congress believed that Karnataka is separate from India.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on Congress, accusing the grand old party of advocating for Karnataka to be separated from the rest of the country."PM said : Congress Shahi Parivar wants Karnataka to “secede” from India. But Modiji : The nation saw them "bleed" for India. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi. Is the NCERT going to efface those facts from textbooks ?" Sibal tweeted.Addressing a public rally in Mysuru on Sunday, the prime minister had said, “Not only Karnataka, I want to tell this to the entire country with a lot of pain that in this election Congress’s ‘shahi parivar’ yesterday came to Karnataka and said that they want to protect the ‘sovereignty’ of Karnataka".

“Do you know what is the meaning of it... When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India,” he added.PM Modi's attacks came a day after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Hubbali. The party's official Twitter handle posted,"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”

Sibal also took a jibe at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which has been at the centre of controversy for dropping certain chapters on Mughal history in the textbooks.

