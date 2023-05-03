'Opposition knows only 'gaali politics, Cong abusing me': PM Modi to Karnataka voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the opposition of using ‘Gaali politics’ or politics of abuse to target him. Addressing a rally in Ankola in Uttara Kannada district of poll-bound Karnataka, the prime minister said," Opposition only knows 'Gaali politics'. They cannot defeat us so they abuse us. The people of Karnataka reject abuse politics and all the voters will teach them a lesson to Congress for abusing me".“You know why does Congress so desperately, so frequently and so highly abuse me? Because I am the one who has CRUSHED the Corrupt System 'nurtured' by the Congress for years and years!”, Modi told the gathering.Karnataka election LIVE coverage “What will Karnataka do to Congress? I know, Karnataka will punish Congress! When you head for voting, before you press the button, just chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' and punish it!” he added. The prime minister has invoked ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ against the Congress' Karnataka poll manifesto wherein it had proposed to ban the Bajrang Dal along with radical outfit Popular Front of India. Amid the ongoing slugfest, the Election Commission on Tuesday issued an advisory to the political parties and their star campaigners, asking them to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a poll rally in Ankola in Karnataka.(Twitter/BJP)

The EC referred to the instances of "inappropriate vocabulary and language" used during the ongoing campaign by persons, "in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner".

"Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention," the EC said in a statement.

"It is imperative for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning so as to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not to vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere," the advisory read.

