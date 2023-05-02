‘At first they locked up Lord Ram. Now…’ : PM Modi's attack on Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto saying it wants to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman. PM Modi(HT File Photo)

He said the Congress had earlier locked up Lord Rama and now it wants to lock up those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ (Hail Hanuman).

Modi's attack on the Congress came within hours of the Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit releasing its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections.

The Congress manifesto said: "We believe that law and constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations".

Addressing an election rally here in Vijayanagara district, Modi said: "I have come to the land of Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay my obeisance to the land of Hanuman but see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman's land, at the same time, Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman."

"Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali'," the Prime Minister remarked.

"It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Prabhu Shri Ram and now it has a problem with the people who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'," he added. The Vijayanagara empire of mighty ruler Sri Krishnadeva Raya is considered by some historians as the 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom of Vaali and Sugreeva of Treta Yuga or Ramayana era.

Right next to Hampi is Anjanadri, the Anjana Hill at Gangavathi in Koppal district, which is believed by many to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The BJP has decided to build a grand Hanuman temple at Anjanadri hill and develop the region.

Accusing the Congress of widening the "rift" between urban and rural areas, Modi said everywhere people have rejected Congress, which once boasted of ruling the country from panchayat to Parliament.

"Congress today is reduced to just three states where it is in majority. Its greed for corruption is never ending in these three states and now it has set its eyes on the income of people of Karnataka and make the state an ATM of its loot," he alleged. The Congress is governing the states of Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Ridiculing the 'guarantee' schemes of the Congress, he charged that the party, which has lost the trust of people and whose existence itself is in danger, can only lie in the name of guarantees.

Congress does not have the track record of fulfilling the guarantees but to loot the poor, Modi alleged.

"Congress had given the guarantee to wipe out poverty. The poverty did not reduce during the Congress rule but the Congress leaders became millionaires and billionaires," the Prime Minister alleged.

He also said the Congress is an "85 per cent commission government".

According to him, the whole world is looking at India to play a major role as the country became the globe's fifth largest economy and is aiming to break into the top three.

In this journey, Karnataka has to play the role of a leader and hence, this state has to be made number one. The Prime Minister told the crowd that the BJP is committed to make Karnataka a number one state and "I pray for the accomplishment of this vow by bowing by head at the feet of Lord Hanuman".

"BJP will never let anyone damage the honour and culture of Karnataka," Modi vowed to the crowd.

He said the Vijayanagara dynasty and its history are the pride of India. Invoking the name of the glorious ruler of Vijayanagara dynasty, he said Sri Krishnadeva Raya with his resources immortalised this region and had strengthened business ties with various countries and had made the culture of Karnataka famous worldwide.

Modi said the Government of India is inspired by the Vijayanagara dynasty and is moving ahead in the path shown by Sri Krishnadeva Raya.

"The entire world is proud of Hampi but the Congress with its mindset filled with slavery never ever showed its pride towards the history and legacy of India, due to which the places like Hampi had to bear the loss," Modi claimed.

He added that the BJP government at the Centre published the picture of stone-made chariot of Hampi in the new ₹50 currency notes.