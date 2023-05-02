Congress leaders sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress party has leaders who have laid down their loves fighting terrorism. CM Ashok Gehlot addressing media persons in Mangaluru. (HT photo)

This development comes the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Congress’s history is about “appeasing terror and terrorists”.

“Can any citizen appease terrorism? Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and Punjab chief minister Beant Singh were among the Congress leaders who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism,” said Gehlot, addressing media persons in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Reacting on the comments, senior BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said Congress has always worked to instill fear… former PM Indira Gandhi jailed whosoever spoke against her during Emergency. It’s the PM Narendra Modi government which is giving freedom to speak.

“Be it Rahul Gandhi or Ashok Gehlot, they have been soft towards terrorism, they are asking proof from the army about Pulwama attack. The CM first went to Gujarat lauding and publicising his government schemes but faced defeat and the same will happen in Karnataka,” he said.

Calling the BJP’s manifesto in Karnataka a bunch of lies, Gehlot said they never fulfilled promises.

“What they have promised till date has never been fulfilled and the public has no trust in them”, he said.

The CM also claimed that the Congress delivers on its promises.

“We fulfill our promises and today Rajasthan has become a model state in which every family has health insurance of ₹25 lakh under the Chiranjeevi scheme.”

