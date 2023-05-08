‘4% Muslim reservation was unconstitutional, BJP removed it': Amit Shah ahead of Karnataka election

Days before the Karnataka assembly election, Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said there is no provision for reservation on the basis of religion in the Constitution and the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims was unconstitutional, and therefore, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had removed it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly elections at Hunagunda in Bagalkot district on Sunday.(ANI)

"There is no provision for reservation on the basis of religion in our Constitution. Reservation within reservation done with a lot of thought...Before the end of campaigning for the Karnataka election, Siddaramaiah must clarify that if the Congress increases the reservation for Muslims from 4 per cent to 6 per cent, then whose reservation will they cut down, Shah told news agency ANI in an interview.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Hunagunda, Shah said, "The BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), but the Congress party is against it... BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state."

Attacking Congress, Shah further said, "Congress gives false promises everywhere and loses elections. They take support of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) which Karnataka's people do not like and are furious about it."

Exuding confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the upcoming Karnataka elections, Shah said the party will return to power with a full majority.

Speaking on the double-engine government in the poll-bound state, Shah said, “I have toured all regions of Karnataka and we can witness eagerness for a double-engine government in the state. This will get converted to votes for the party.”

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. Monday is the last day of campaigning for the election.

