Karnataka election result: 'Power of love' - What Rahul Gandhi said after Congress's big win. Top quotes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the Karnataka win as the victory of the people's strength over crony capitalism. Addressing the workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka and said hate lost to love and this will happen in all other states.

Catch all the live updates on Karnataka assembly election result here

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his party's victory in Karnataka assembly election. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is what Rahul Gandhi said after Congress's victory in Karnataka assembly election:

1. We contested Karnataka polls with love, not hate; 'nafrat ka bazaar closed down', 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' have opened.

2. Strength of poor people defeated power of crony capitalists, this will happen in all states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. In Karnataka polls, on one side there was power of crony capitalists, on other there was strength of poor people.

4. I thank and congratulate people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON