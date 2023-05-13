Karnataka election results: Kharge recalls Sonia Gandhi campaigning when unwell

As Congress is leading toward the big Karnataka win, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday recalled Sonia Gandhi campaigning for the polls when she was unwell, and thanked her. Kharge also thanked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their “collective leadership”, along with Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress. We will uphold their belief in us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto,” Kharge told the media.

He also took to Twitter to thank the people of Karnataka for “putting their trust” in the Congress party. “This is truly the victory of the People of Karnataka. They have voted for their progressive future, their welfare & social justice. With folded hands, we thank them for putting their trust in us. Congress party shall implement the 5 guarantees. Jai Karnataka! Jai Hind!,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the party president added, “All our @INCKarnataka Congress party workers, state leaders & AICC office bearers on the ground worked extremely hard to ensure this victory.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Indian National Congress once again reiterates its solemn commitment to fulfill the aspirations of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. A transparent, accountable, people-friendly, and welfare-oriented govt will be formed by the Congress party,” he added.

At the time of publishing, Congress has won 48 seats so far, and is leading in 89 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has bagged 20 seats and is leading 42.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}