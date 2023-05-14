Home / India News / How Congress won Karnataka polls? Kiran Mazumdar Shaw gives three factors

How Congress won Karnataka polls? Kiran Mazumdar Shaw gives three factors

ByRitu Maria Johny
May 14, 2023 02:08 PM IST

According to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, three key metrics may have led to the victory of the Congress in Karnataka assembly elections.

After the Congress romped back to power in Karnataka assembly elections with the biggest vote share in 34 years, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the historic victory.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the billionaire CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered pharmaceutical company, is quite vocal on social media about civic issues shared by citizens.(Mint file)
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the billionaire CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered pharmaceutical company, is quite vocal on social media about civic issues shared by citizens.(Mint file)

The billionaire CEO of the Bengaluru-headquartered pharmaceutical company, is quite vocal on social media about civic issues shared by citizens. On Saturday, she listed three major factors that may have tipped the balance in favour of the opposition Congress in the high stakes battle ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Development in infrastructure, a prosperous economy and social harmony are the benchmarks that people check while casting their ballots, she opined.

She wrote, "Just woke up to the news in Los Angeles that @INCIndia got a resounding mandate from the people of Karnataka". She added, "Infrastructure development, economic prosperity, and social harmony are the metrics that people will measure to elect its representatives.”

Read | Here's your cheat sheet to top 10 Karnataka election stories

According to political experts, the X factors that brought Congress its victorious verdict could be its strong backing for social welfare promises as well as spirited anti-corruption campaigns. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday announced that the party would implement its five primary manifesto promises, which laid emphasis on social justice, in the first cabinet meeting. These include schemes such as Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Yuva Nidhi, Shakti, and Anna Bhagya, Gandhi asserted that the Congress had won the poll campaign with the message of love and shunning hatred. He continued, “In the Karnataka polls, on one side was crony capitalism, and on the other the commitment of the workers.”

The Congress’s seat tally increased by 56 in 2018 to 136 in 2023, the highest in Karnataka since the 1989 elections. The BJP saw a drop of 40 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) lost 17 seats compared to 2018 numbers.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
kiran mazumdar-shaw karnataka election
kiran mazumdar-shaw karnataka election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out