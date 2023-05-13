Karnataka election results: Thumbs up and laddoos as Congress celebrates big win

As the Congress crossed the half-way mark in the early leads in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the party office in Delhi on Saturday saw fireworks and laddoos were distributed outside Delhi and Bengaluru officers to celebrate the early trends.

Congress leaders were seen distributing and eating laddoos. A Congress leader was also seen dressed as lord Hanuman outside the party's Delhi office. (Twitter/ANI)

Videos showed Congress party workers celebrating with fireworks outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi.

Sweets were also distributed outside the office of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar. Congress leader & former CM Siddaramaiah was seen giving a thumbs up as the party led in 114 constituencies, while the BJP was leading in 73 seats, as per the latest Election Commission (EC) trends of counting of votes.

Party workers danced and performs dance form Bhangra as dhol played outside Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Posters with pictures of Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with words “Karnataka Vijay” written were put up outside Congress' Delhi office.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was seen praying at a temple in Shimla on Saturday morning before the counting of votes began.

Party leader Pavan Khera said, "This is the message for the BJP that please stick to issues that matter to everyday life of people and don't try and divide India."

The former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal is leading in 30 segments, and others in five seats. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon) and DK Shivakumar (Kanakapura) were leading in their respective seats.

In the morning, the BJP took an early lead in a neck-and-neck contest against the Congress as the counting of votes for Karnataka elections came in.

This assembly election carried much significance since it was held almost a year before the 2024 general elections. The election witnessed an aggressive battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and the JD(S).

According to the EC, Karnataka recorded a 73.19 per cent voter turnout in the May 10 assembly elections, the highest-ever voter turnout in the southern state.

