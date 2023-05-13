Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Chincholi, Aland, Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki
Catch the latest vote counting trends for 2023 elections in Kalaburagi, Chincholi, Aland, Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki and Aurad seats
Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bidar area constitutes - Gulbarga Dakshin (Kalaburagi), Gulbarga Rural, Gulbarga Uttar, Chincholi, Aland, Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki and Aurad seats.
2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Bidar area in 15th Legislative Assembly
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Chincholi
|Dr. Umesh G Jadhav
|INC
|73,905
|Aland
|Guttedar Subhash Rukmayya
|BJP
|76,815
|Basavakalyan
|B. Narayanrao
|INC
|61,425
|Humnabad
|Rajshekhar
|INC
|74,945
|Bidar South
|Bandeppa
|JD(S)
|55,107
|Bidar
|Rahim Khan
|INC
|73,270
|Bhalki
|Eshwar Khandre
|INC
|84,673
|Aurad
|Prabhu Chauhan
|BJP
|75.061
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Bidar area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Seats
|Candidate
|Party
|Leading/ Vote margin
|Chincholi
|Avinash Umesh Jadhav
|BJP
|3211
|Aland
|Bhojaraj
|INC
|1466
|Basavakalyan
|S Salagar
|BJP
|5706
|Humnabad *
|Siddu Patil
|BJP
|1594 (75515)
|Bidar South
|Ashok Kheny
|INC
|1532
|Bidar
|Rahim Khan
|INC
|10866
|Bhalki
|Eshwar Khandre
|INC
|14054
|Aurad
|Prabhu B Chavan
|BJP
|5202
|* Result declared
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 02:00 PM
Humnabad seat result declared, BJP's Siddu Patil wins by 1594 votes
BJP's Siddu Patil defeated Congress' R B Patil to win Humnabad seat in Bidar area securing 75515 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:22 AM
Incumbent Rahim Khan of Congress covers lead sprints past JD(S)'s S Nagamarpalli in Bidar
INC candidate and incumbent from Bidar constituency covered the lead leaving behind JD(S) candidate by 8849 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:12 AM
BJP's hopes high in Bidar area with candidates leading in 5 seats of 8
BJP is leading in 5 seats in Bidar area- Chincholi, Aland, Basavakalyan, Bidar South and Aurad.
Congress is leading in 3 seats and JD(S) in 1.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:04 AM
Janta Dal (S) candidate S Nagamarpalli is leading in Bidar leaving behind Incumbent Rahim Khan of Congress by 1241 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:02 AM
Incumbent Eshwar Khandre is leading in Bhalki by 345 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:42 AM
Incumbent Prabhu Chavan is leading in Aurad by 951 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:38 AM
Incumbent Rajashekhar Basavaraj Patil of Congress is leading BJP's Siddu Patil in Humnabad by 517 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:11 AM
Bidar area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Bidar area constituencies
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:33 AM
Karnataka election results 2023: Bidar area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Bidar area constituencies Kalaburagi, Gulbarga Rural, Chincholi, Aland, Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki and Aurad seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.