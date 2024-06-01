Karnataka Exit Poll Live Updates: Will the southern state continue to favour BJP?

Karnataka Exit Poll Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the exit poll results, which will give an early indication of the likely outcomes of the Lok Sabha election 2024 - before the official results are declared on June 4. Follow LIVE coverage The exit polls will begin at 6:30 pm, shortly after the last phase of polling concludes. An exit poll is a post-election survey where the electors are asked who they voted for after exiting the polling station....Read More

The voting for the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka was held in two phases across 28 constituencies on April 26 and May 7 - in which five seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes.

The main fight in the southern state is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Notably, Karnataka is the most important state for the BJP in the southern part of India as it is the only southern state that it held power in the past. However, the Congress is seeking to win this time and has fielded candidates on all seats from the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, the BJP fielded 25 candidates, and the Janata Dal (Secular) party has three candidates.

Some of the key candidates include Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai from Haveri, Tejasvi Surya from Bengaluru South, Jagdish Shettar from Belgaum, and union minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad.

In 2019, the BJP swept 25 seats out of 28 in Karnataka, defeating the Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the state then.

Where to watch exit polls?

News channels will begin revealing their projections by 6:30-7 pm today. These will also be live-streamed on various social media platforms, including YouTube. The most prominent exit polls in India are usually conducted by Chanakya, CVoter, and MyAxis India, among others, and shown on TV channels including ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and others.