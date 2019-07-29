Yediyurappa-led BJP govt wins trust vote in Karnataka, announces farm sops ‘like Modi’

Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa won the floor test in the assembly on Monday with voice vote, two days after taking oath for his fourth term as the chief minister of the state.

While introducing the motion, Yeddiyurappa announced sops for farm sector saying he was following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Like Modi, I too have decided to give two installments of Rs 2000 to beneficiaries under PM Kisan scheme from the state’s side,” the chief minister said during the floor test that followed the JD(S)-Congress coalition losing a trust vote last week.

Yediyurappa said that the administration had failed in the state and he would set it right. “I give an assurance in the house that we won’t indulge in vindictive politics either. I believe in forget and forgive.”

Appealing for the support of the house, the chief minister said: ”I appeal to the opposition that we must all work together. I also appeal to the house to unanimously express confidence in me.”

The former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said: “Power is not permanent, even for Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. We will not try to bring down your number from 105 to either 100 or lower. You speak of drought, at least now let’s see how you will work. We will cooperate with you for the sake of people.”

The floor test came a day after Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 rebel lawmakers whose decision to skip a trust vote last week toppled the state government . Kumar said the 14 legislators – 11 from the Congress and three from its ally, the Janata Dal (Secular) – stood disqualified until the term of the current assembly, due to end in 2023, and could not even contest bypolls.

The decision also forecloses the possibility of any of the rebel legislators being named as ministers in the new government. He said, however, that they would be free to contest if fresh assembly elections were called.

The three of the disqualified MLAs on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Speaker’s orders.

