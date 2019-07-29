Karnataka Live Updates: BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government faces floor test today

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka is set to face a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister for the fourth time on Friday, days after HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed after losing the trust vote in the House.

Ahead of BJP’s floor test, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 rebel MLAs.

The vote of confidence is expected to begin at 11 am.

9:25 am IST 5 disqualified Congress MLAs return Five disqualified Congress MLAs including Byrathi Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, ST Somashekhar have returned to Bengaluru from Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.





9:20 am IST Disqualified MLAs can’t contest polls Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified 14 MLAs- 11 from the Congress and three from the JD(S). They stand disqualified until the 2023, which is when the term of the incumbent government ends. The disqualified MLAs are not even eligible to contest bypolls. These rebel legislators being can also not be named as ministers in the new government. However, if fresh elections are conducted they are eligible to contest, said the Speaker.





9:15 am IST Section 144 imposed Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar on Saturday issued a prohibitory order to impose Section 144 within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhana Soudha from 6 am on July 29 to midnight of July 30. Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area.





9:10 am IST Yediyurappa keen on introducing Finance Bill After a Legislative Party meeting on Sunday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that he was confident the BJP will be able to prove majority in the House on Monday after which he would introduce a Finance Bill. “The BJP will also request the JDS and the Congress to support in getting the Finance Bill passed,” he added.





9:05 am IST Confident of majority: Yediyurappa Ahead of floor test on Monday, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that he’s confident that the new BJP government will prove majority in the trust vote.



