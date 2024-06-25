 Karnataka government bans use of artificial food colouring in kebabs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka government bans use of artificial food colouring in kebabs

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Jun 25, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Under Rule 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, has prohibited the use of artificial colours in the preparation of vegetarian, chicken, fish, and other kebabs

After a ban on colouring agents in Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy, the Karnataka government on Monday issued orders banning the use of artificial colouring in kebabs made of vegetables, meat and fish.

Samples collected and analysed in state laboratories revealed that eight out of 39 kebab samples were found to be unsafe due to the presence of artificial colours like Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine (File photo)
Samples collected and analysed in state laboratories revealed that eight out of 39 kebab samples were found to be unsafe due to the presence of artificial colours like Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine (File photo)

According to the government, there has been unchecked use of harmful colouring agents, forcing them to issue specific instructions. Samples collected and analysed in state laboratories revealed that eight out of 39 kebab samples were unsafe due to the presence of artificial colours like Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine, violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“Analysis reports indicate that eight kebab samples are unsafe due to the presence of artificial colours (7 samples with Sunset Yellow and 1 sample with Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine). These have been reported as unsafe under Rule 3(1)(zz)(vii) of The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the order said.

In response, the government, under Rule 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, has prohibited the use of artificial colours in the preparation of vegetarian, chicken, fish, and other kebabs.

“As the use of any artificial colours is not permitted under Rule 16.0 of The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the authority has exercised the powers conferred under Rule 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ban the use of any artificial colours in the preparation of veg/chicken/fish and other kebabs,” it read.

As per the government order, violators will face severe penalties, including imprisonment ranging from 7 years to life and fines up to 10 lakh. This decision affects all food vendors, from street sellers to five-star hotels.

“In cases of violations, the producers will face legal proceedings under Rule 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, ” the order added.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Karnataka government bans use of artificial food colouring in kebabs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On