Karnataka government bans use of artificial food colouring in kebabs

After a ban on colouring agents in Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy, the Karnataka government on Monday issued orders banning the use of artificial colouring in kebabs made of vegetables, meat and fish. Samples collected and analysed in state laboratories revealed that eight out of 39 kebab samples were found to be unsafe due to the presence of artificial colours like Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine (File photo)

According to the government, there has been unchecked use of harmful colouring agents, forcing them to issue specific instructions. Samples collected and analysed in state laboratories revealed that eight out of 39 kebab samples were unsafe due to the presence of artificial colours like Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine, violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“Analysis reports indicate that eight kebab samples are unsafe due to the presence of artificial colours (7 samples with Sunset Yellow and 1 sample with Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine). These have been reported as unsafe under Rule 3(1)(zz)(vii) of The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the order said.

In response, the government, under Rule 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, has prohibited the use of artificial colours in the preparation of vegetarian, chicken, fish, and other kebabs.

“As the use of any artificial colours is not permitted under Rule 16.0 of The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the authority has exercised the powers conferred under Rule 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ban the use of any artificial colours in the preparation of veg/chicken/fish and other kebabs,” it read.

As per the government order, violators will face severe penalties, including imprisonment ranging from 7 years to life and fines up to ₹10 lakh. This decision affects all food vendors, from street sellers to five-star hotels.

“In cases of violations, the producers will face legal proceedings under Rule 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, ” the order added.